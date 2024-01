Hauser chipped in 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 126-97 victory over Utah.

Hauser took advantage of garbage time minutes to reach double-digit scoring for the second time in three games. Brad Stevens noted Thursday, via Jay King of The Athletic, that the Celtics are looking at finding a "big wing" to fill out their roster, which could impact Hauser's minutes and fantasy value for the rest of the season.