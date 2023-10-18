Hauser tallied 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 123-110 preseason win over New York.

Hauser led all bench players in Tuesday's preseason contest in scoring while tying his preseason-high in scoring in a win over New York. Hauser has posted 15 or more points in two straight games, also connecting on three or more threes in both contests. Over four preseason games, Hauser is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.0 minutes per contest.