Hauser closed with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over Memphis.

As expected, Hauser was given the starting nod Wednesday, a role he figures to play come Opening Night. Having moved on from a number of its veterans, Boston will be looking to develop its role players this season. Barring any major setbacks, Hauser should be in line to play upwards of 28 minutes per night, perhaps even pushing into the low-30s, if he can prove himself. He should be a reliable source of three-pointers, while his defensive contributions could end up being slightly above average.