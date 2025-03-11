Hauser registered 33 points (11-23 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-108 victory over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter drew the spot start due to Jayson Tatum (knee) being sidelined, during which he recorded a game- and career-high mark in points. Hauser also connected on a season-high nine three-pointers, which is just one triple shy of tying his career high. The fourth-year forward has received inconsistent playing time when the club's starting five is fully healthy, though he is always a candidate for a significant uptick in playing time whenever injuries to key contributors arise.