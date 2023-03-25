Hauser supplied nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 120-95 victory over Indiana.

Hauser saw a sizeable uptick in playing time after logging only three minutes Wednesday against the Kings. He made the most of his chances by drilling three of his four chances from beyond the arc. Hauser has shown that he's a threat from downtown, but his playing time is too inconsistent for most fantasy managers to consider rostering him down the stretch.