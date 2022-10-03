Hauser registered 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-93 win over the Hornets.

Hauser came off the bench and provided quite a scoring punch for Boston en route to a massive win in the preseason opener. It would be unrealistic to believe he's going to be this good and this efficient on a regular basis, but he should be a decent scoring threat off the bench once the season starts. He shot 43.2 percent from three-point range as a rookie in 2021-22.