Hauser produced six points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hauser, who has three years left on his deal, established himself as a key role player for Boston in 2024-25. He made 71 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) facing a lengthy rehab, Hauser could see an expanded role in 2025-26.