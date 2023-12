Hauser isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Contradicting an earlier report that indicated Hauser was questionable for the tilt with a left heel contusion, Hauser was left off the corrected injury report. Instead, Svi Mykhailiuk will be questionable with the same issue. With Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out, Hauser could see another expanded workload after starting and playing 35 minutes Wednesday.