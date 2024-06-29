The Celtics are picking up Hauser's $2.1 million option, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Both parties are expected to have extension negotiations after the window opens on July 9, but for the time being he will at least be back for the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old has seen his role grow with the club each of the three years he has been on the team. He was a key rotational piece on this year's championship squad, averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 2.5 triples across 22.0 minutes in 79 games.