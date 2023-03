Hauser accumulated six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the Nets.

Hauser's minutes have tanked recently, and this was his largest workload since he played 22 minutes Feb. 15 against the Pistons. With Robert Williams tweaking his left hamstring, the Celtics could go with some smaller lineups if Williams misses time and that could potentially benefit Hauser.