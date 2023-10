Hauser contributed eight points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over the Wizards.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing Hauser to get extra reps in garbage time. He played an average of 12.0 minutes in his previous two games, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to Monday's strong showing.