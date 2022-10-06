Hauser produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in a preseason loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Hauser enjoyed his second straight strong game after posting 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in Boston's first preseason contest. He's made nine of 13 three-point attempts in the two games combined after shooting 43.2 percent from deep in limited time during his rookie campaign. Hauser isn't slated for major minutes this season, but the Celtics may be compelled to give him a bigger role if he continues to shoot this well.