Celtics' Sam Hauser: Probable for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Hauser (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Hauser is on track to return from a one-game absence. If he does get the green light, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh.
