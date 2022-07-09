Hauser officially signed a three-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Hauser went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft but signed a two-way contract with the Celtics in August of 2021 that was eventually converted to a standard deal in February of 2022. Hauser saw most of his playing time in the G League, where he averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while notably hitting 3.9 threes per game at 43.3 percent. Boston is presumably hoping the 24-year-old can step into some more NBA minutes in the coming seasons as a floor-spacer.