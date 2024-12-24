Hauser (back) played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Monday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.

Even though Jayson Tatum (illness) was a late scratch from Monday's contest, Hauser was unable to carve out a significant role off the bench as he made his return from a two-game absence due to low back spasms. Rather than opening up more playing time on the second unit for Hauser and sixth man Payton Pritchard, the Celtics leaned heavily on their starters and also expanded the role of Luke Kornet, who logged 20 minutes. Hauser looks like he might need the Celtics to be without at least two starters in order to see enough playing time to make him a useful streaming option for three-pointers in a given game.