Hauser supplied zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime road loss to Golden State.

Hauser still managed a plus-1 point differential despite missing all seven of his shots. But make no mistake, Hauser is out there first and foremost to hit threes. So when his shots not falling, it's problem. The Green Bay native is still shooting 43.1 percent from behind the arc this season, so expect a bounceback game shortly. Hauser and the Celtics now head to Sacramento for a Wednesday night battle with the fast-paced Kings.