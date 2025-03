Hauser (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Celtics will get a huge boost with the return of Jayson Tatum (shoulder), so the absence of Hauser won't be much of an issue, as he was expected to return to his bench role anyway. Hauser's next chance to play will be against the Lakers on Saturday.