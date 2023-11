Hauser racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win over the Raptors.

Hauser moved back to the bench Friday with Jaylen Brown back from his illness, but he was still very productive and tied Al Horford with 11 bench points. The Celtics ran just an eight-man rotation on Friday, and Hauser seems to have the confidence of his coaching staff.