Hauser notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 road win over the Jazz.

Hauser has looked impressive in back-to-back games to end Boston's current road trip. That said, his opportunities will decrease when Jaylen Brown (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) return from their injuries. Hauser was part of a Celtics lineup that shot 40.8 percent from behind the arc. But he will probably return to his season average 21 minutes per game when Boston returns home Thursday and faces the Suns.