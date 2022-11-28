Hauser registered 14 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Sunday's 130-121 victory over the Wizards.

Hauser is not consistent enough to be an asset in fantasy, but he certainly makes his presence felt off the bench for a Celtics team that doesn't have a defined scoring threat in the second unit. Hauser has logged at least 20 minutes in four of his last six outings and is averaging 8.5 points while shooting 57.7 percent from three-point range in that span.