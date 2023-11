Hauser accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 win over Memphis.

Hauser continues to be a key contributor for Boston's second unit, and it helps his case that the Celtics use such a tight rotation most nights. Hauser has scored in double digits eight times out of 10 games in November, averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 three-pointers.