Hauser supplied 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Raptors.

Hauser, who got the start for an injured Jaylen Brown (finger), dropped a career-high 26 points, including six made shots from deep. He did grab five boards but added little else in the win. With Brown expected to sit again in Boston's final regular season contest, Hauser is likely to see big minutes for at least one more game.