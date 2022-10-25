Hauser posted four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 1 assist over 11 minutes in Monday's 120-102 loss at Chicago.

The 6-8 Hauser saw most of his minutes in garbage time, as the Bulls blew out the Celtics. The sharp shooter has appeared in all four for games for Boston, highlighting how thin the C's are in the front-court. But his minutes are modest, at only 8.5 per contest. Note that all four of Hauser's shot attempts were three-pointers. For the season, all of Hauser's 11 shot attempts have been behind the arc.