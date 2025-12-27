Hauser closed with 23 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 17 minutes during Friday's 140-122 victory over the Pacers.

Hauser dropped a season-high 23 points, a reminder of what he is capable of when his shot is falling. The seven three-pointers were the most he has hit since a win over the Cavaliers in late October. While this was an encouraging performance, we would need to see sustained production before declaring him a standard-league asset. At best, managers could stream him in for three-pointers, just in case he remains hot from the perimeter.