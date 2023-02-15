Hauser logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The Wisconsin native kept Boston's hopes alive against Milwaukee on Tuesday by hitting a last-second three to tie the game and send it into overtime. Hauser was in the starting lineup for the fourth time over Boston's past five matchup and has scored in double figures in each of those contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.7 percent from three. His role will surely diminish when Boston returns to full strength, but Hauser has proven, on multiple occasions this year, that he can provide a major spark when given even a small opportunity off the bench.