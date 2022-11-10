Hauser had 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-12 3PT) and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over the Pistons.

Hauser has now scored in double figures in two of his last three games despite starting the season with eight straight single-digit performances. Wednesday also marked the first time this year he's been on the floor for 30-plus minutes, so he could be in the process of carving out a larger role for himself within the Boston rotation. It'll be tough to take Hauser off the floor if he continues to knock down threes at this rate.