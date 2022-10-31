Hauser registered nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 victory over the Wizards.

Hauser put together his best performance of the season Sunday, producing season-highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists. The 24-year-old is 10-for-18 on three-point attempts over the first six games and is averaging 5.5 points in 11.4 minutes. If he continues to have a hot hand, he's likely to earn a more secure role off the bench.