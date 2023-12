Hauser will start against the Raptors on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Al Horford (rest) are all sitting out Friday for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Hauser is likely to see significant run in what will be his fourth start of the season. In his previous three starts, Hauser averaged 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.