Hauser is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Hauser is starting in place of Jaylen Brown (face) who is expected to be sidelined at least a week, so he could potentially be in line for some more. He recorded 15 points, 6.0 rebounds and one assist across 31.3 minutes in his only other start this season.
