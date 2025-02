Hauser will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors.

With Jrue Holiday (rest) and Al Horford (toe) sidelined, Hauser will slide into the starting five. The sharpshooter has started in nine outings this season, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.2 assists across 25.7 minutes per contest.