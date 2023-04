Hauser is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Jayson Tatum (hip), Al Horford (back) and Marcus Smart (neck) will be hitting the sidelines for Wednesday's game, so the Celtics will roll out a starting unit featuring Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Hauser, Mike Muscala and Robert Williams. Through five starts this season, Hauser has compiled averages of 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 4.0 triples and just 0.4 turnovers per contest on 47.1 percent shooting.