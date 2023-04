Hauser supplied 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Hawks.

Hauser finished as one of three players with 25 or more points as a starter in Sunday's victory, ending the game with eight threes which was good for second-most on the team. Hauser has posted 25 or more points with at least five rebounds in two straight outings.