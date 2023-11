Hauser amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 114-98 win over the Knicks.

Hauser once again led the Celtics bench in a road victory, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing as one of five Celtics with a double-digit point total. Hauser has provided Boston with a valuable spark off the bench this season, posting 10 or more points in six of his first 10 appearances including in five straight contests.