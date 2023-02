Hauser contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

The six made threes tied Hauser's career high, while the 20 points was his best performance since he dropped 24 on the Pistons on Nov. 9. The second-year forward has scored in double digits in four straight games, starting three of them, and he should continue to have value leading up to the All-Star break as the Boston roster deals with multiple injuries.