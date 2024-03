Coach Joe Mazzulla said before Wednesday's game against the Bucks that he thinks Hauser (ankle) will be sidelined, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

While Mazzulla indicated that he's still awaiting official word regarding Hauser's status, it seems unlikely that the 26-year-old will be able to suit up due to his left ankle sprain. Assuming Hauser is officially ruled out, Jaden Springer and Svi Mykhailiuk could see additional minutes.