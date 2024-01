Hauser (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics will be pretty thin Monday, as Jayson Tatum (ankle) is also sitting out. Oshae Brissett could see a handful of rotation minutes as a result, and over his last two games he averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.5 minutes.