Hauser (ankle) will not play Monday against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitereports.

Hauser suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Wizards and didn't return to the game. Therefore, it's not a surprise to see the Celtics hold him out Monday. With Hauser and several key players sitting, the Celtics could turn to Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk.