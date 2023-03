Hauser will start Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tatum won't play due to a hip injury, so Hauser will draw his first start since Feb. 14 and his fifth of the season. As a starter, the second-year sharpshooter out of Virginia has averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from deep.