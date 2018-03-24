Celtics' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day with Celtics
Kilpatrick will sign a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
The former Cincinnati standout has spent time with the Bucks and, more recently, the Clippers this season, and he'll now head to Boston on another 10-day contract. Kilpatrick appeared in four games for the Clippers since signing on at the beginning of March, most notably logging 20 minutes and finishing with 15 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Mar. 20.
More News
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign second 10-day contract with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day deal with Clips•
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Plays 26 minutes Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...