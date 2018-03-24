Celtics' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day with Celtics

Kilpatrick will sign a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The former Cincinnati standout has spent time with the Bucks and, more recently, the Clippers this season, and he'll now head to Boston on another 10-day contract. Kilpatrick appeared in four games for the Clippers since signing on at the beginning of March, most notably logging 20 minutes and finishing with 15 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota on Mar. 20.