Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Averaging 23 minutes over past seven games
Ojeleye didn't score, but gathered two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win in Phoenix.
Ojeleye is known for his defense, but its still alarming to see an NBA player receive 20 minutes of run and not take one single shot. The rookie has averaged 23 minutes per game over his last seven contests. Injuries to Marcus Smart (thumb), Kyrie Irving (knee) and others has forced coach Brad Stevens to rely more on his reserves. Despite the increased minutes, Ojeleye has averaged only 2.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 made threes during those seven games. After a confident start to the season, Ojeleye's shot has become erratic. He is shooting only 23 percent from the field over his last 17 games.
