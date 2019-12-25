Ojeleye will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Ojeleye had started the past three games in place of Gordon Hayward (foot), averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes in those contests. With Hayward returning Christmas Day, Ojeyele will slide back to the second unit, though the demotion won't necessarily translate to a major dropoff in playing time.