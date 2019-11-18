Ojeleye produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in Sunday's 100-99 loss in Sacramento.

This was Ojeleye's first quality outing of this young 12-game season. Prior to Sunday, Ojeleye had drained only one three-pointer. The muscular wing saw a season-high 21 minutes and delivered a season-high 11 points. Rookie Grant Williams, who's been battling Ojeleye for back-up forward minutes, received a DNP. Boston will look to quickly turn things around Monday night in Phoenix.