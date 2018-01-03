Ojeleye (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Ojeleye has missed the last four games with a back injury, but after testing everything out during pregame warmups Wednesday, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. Prior to the injury, Ojeleye had seen less than 20 minutes in five straight games, so he still shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes despite being at full strength. He'll continue to serve as a depth option on the wing.