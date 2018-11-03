Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Coming off bench Saturday
Ojeleye will come off the bench Saturday against the Pacers.
As expected, Ojeleye will return to the bench following a start in Jaylen Brown's absence. Prior to Thursday's start, Ojeleye had been averaging just 4.6 minutes per game.
