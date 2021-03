Ojeleye will shift to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

With Jayson Tatum returning to the lineup after a one-game absence, Ojeleye will shift back to the bench. He's averaging 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game this season and should be in line for his usual workload Wednesday, likely with the Celtics' second unit.