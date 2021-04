Ojeleye will come off the bench Thursday against the Suns, Sean Grande of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.

After a two-game stint in the starting five due to injuries, Ojeleye will come off the bench while Romeo Langford gets the nod for Jaylen Brown (shoulder). Over the pas eight games, Ojeleye has averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.