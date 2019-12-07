Ojeleye supplied three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist during Friday's 108-95 home win over the Nuggets.

Ojeleye will never deliver eye-popping scoring stats, but he continues to produce fantastic plus-minus ratios for Boston. After producing a plus-21 ratio in Wednesday's win over the Heat, Ojeleye kept the good vibes going with a plus-15 effort on Friday. Semi and the Celtics never trailed in this one, jumping out to early lead by scoring 33 points in the first quarter. Ojeleye's strong play earned him 29 minutes of run off the bench. Ojeleye and his fellow Celtics will look to continue their home undefeated streak on Monday versus Cleveland.