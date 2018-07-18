Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Contract guaranteed for 2018-19
Ojeyele's contract for 2018-19 became guaranteed Sunday with the Celtics opting to keep the forward on the roster after the deadline, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.
A second-round pick last June, Ojeyele ended up seeing a surprising amount of run for the Eastern Conference finalists, appearing in 73 regular-season contests and averaging 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. With the Celtics getting Gordon Hayward (ankle) back from injury during the upcoming campaign and believed to be interested in retaining restricted free agent Marcus Smart, it's difficult to envision Ojeyele noticing a dramatic spike in playing time in his second NBA season.
