Ojeleye (right back soreness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Wizards.

He played just 11 minutes in Saturday's game, scoring six points while corralling one rebound, and it seems he aggravated his back during that game. Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable, but if he can play, that would help make up for Ojeleye's presumed absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories