Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Doubtful for Christmas Day
Ojeleye (right back soreness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Wizards.
He played just 11 minutes in Saturday's game, scoring six points while corralling one rebound, and it seems he aggravated his back during that game. Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable, but if he can play, that would help make up for Ojeleye's presumed absence.
