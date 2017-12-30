Ojeleye (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nets, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Ojeleye has missed the past three games while nursing a sore back, which will probably keep him out for a fourth straight contest. In his stead, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are all candidates to see bump in minutes.

